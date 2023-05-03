Staar Surgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.
The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.3 million.
Staar Surgical expects full-year revenue of $348 million.
