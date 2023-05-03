Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.
The construction materials producer posted revenue of $435.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $407.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.7 million.
