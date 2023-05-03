SunPower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. — RICHMOND, Calif. — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its first quarter.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The solar products and services company posted revenue of $440.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWR