TPI Composites: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its first quarter.
The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $404.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.2 million.
TPI Composites expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.
