Trimble: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $128.8 million. The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $915.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $962 million to $992 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.94 billion.

