Trimble: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $128.8 million.
The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $915.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 61 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $962 million to $992 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.94 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB