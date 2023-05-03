Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. — EWING, N.J. — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.8 million.
The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.3 million.
Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $600 million.
