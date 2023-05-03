Upwork: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.2 million. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upwork said it expects revenue in the range of $161 million to $164 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 24 cents to 28 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $655 million to $670 million.

