Verisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $56.3 million.
The insurance data provider posted revenue of $651.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.9 million.
Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion.
