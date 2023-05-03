Verisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $56.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $651.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.9 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion.

