Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. — ANOKA, Minn. — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $294.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $5.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $740.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion.

