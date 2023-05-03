Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. — ANOKA, Minn. — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $294.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.
Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTO