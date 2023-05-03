The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Watts Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 3, 2023 at 6:17 p.m. EDT

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $64.7 million.

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to $1.92 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $471.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTS

Loading...