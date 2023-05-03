WWE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.
The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $297.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.5 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWE