With a 25-basis-point interest-rate increase being so widely anticipated, the focus on today’s Federal Reserve policy meeting will be less on what the world’s most powerful central bank does and more on what it says in its statement and, especially, on what Chair Jerome Powell says during his press conference. This is of particular relevance for policymakers’ assessment of the economic outlook, the implications of the continuing banking tremors and the path for rates.

With this Fed in particular, it has proved challenging to predict the content and consistency of its communication, especially at the conclusion of Federal Open Market Committee policy meetings. Indeed, a recent study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research found that not only has “market volatility [been] three times higher during press conferences held by current Chair Jerome Powell than those held by his predecessors” but “they tend to reverse the market’s initial reactions to the Committee statements.”

Given that, rather than predict what the Fed will do, let me share what I believe the Fed should do.

On the economic outlook, the Fed should acknowledge that while there still is a range of plausible outcomes, there is enough evidence to confirm that the economy is weakening and that the job market is loosening. Yet inflation is not yet under sufficient control, judging not only from the stickiness of core inflation but the recent edging up of inflationary expectations.

As regards the banking tremors, the Fed should signal that the risk of further bank failures has not been extinguished and, as a result, is likely to undermine the extension of credit to the economy. It should also clarify that an increase in credit risk would aggravate what has until now mainly been related to interest-rate risk.

Having said that, it’s important to stress two things. First, this is a problem for a few banks and not the biggest and most systemically important ones or the banking system as a whole. And second, it’s important to recognize the compositional issues. This includes the concentration of the immediate challenges to a set of banks that have the combination of interest-rate mismatches, narrow banking models and incomplete regulation and supervision. It also relates to the decline in the availability of credit hitting certain small and medium-sized companies the hardest.

Finally, with respect to the future for rates, the Fed should keep open the possibility, though not emphasize the probability, of further increases. It should resist validating market expectations of cuts in the next few months. It should also signal that its approach to this rate cycle will increasingly shift away from the current approach of heavy data dependence to a more strategic approach underpinned by the expected longer-term secular evolution of the economy. This would include the revamping of its outdated monetary policy framework.

Such communication by the Fed would not enable the pressured central bank to fully get out of the hole it has dug for itself and for the economy because of earlier failures in analysis, forecasts, actions and communication. It would, however, start a much-needed recovery and rehabilitation process, including to its credibility, that is central to the well-being of Americans and beyond.

Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former chief executive officer of Pimco, he is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. He is author of “The Only Game in Town.”

