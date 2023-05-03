Millions of investors queasy from the volatility of the stock market showed an extraordinary interest in inflation-protected I bonds over the past year, purchasing billions of dollars of the savings bonds.
I bond rates dropped to 4.3 percent. Are they still worth it?
Eight things to know about I bonds now that the rate has come down from its record high
But with inflation waning, Treasury just announced a new rate of 4.3 percent for I bonds, down from the most recent 6.89 percent that ended in April. Still, that’s a good rate, but it’s not likely to see a mad rush like last year. The lower rate is yet another indication inflation has come down.
Here’s what you need to know about buying an I bond.
