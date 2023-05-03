Personal Finance

I bond rates dropped to 4.3 percent. Are they still worth it?

Eight things to know about I bonds now that the rate has come down from its record high

May 3, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
The current I bond rate is 4.3 percent, dropping from its May 2022 peak of 9.62 percent. (Illustration by Kat Brooks/ The Washington Post; iStock)
Millions of investors queasy from the volatility of the stock market showed an extraordinary interest in inflation-protected I bonds over the past year, purchasing billions of dollars of the savings bonds.

There was such a feverish desire for the Series I savings bonds when they hit 9.62 percent last year, the highest yield since the bond debut in 1998, that the TreasuryDirect site used for buying them crashed.

But with inflation waning, Treasury just announced a new rate of 4.3 percent for I bonds, down from the most recent 6.89 percent that ended in April. Still, that’s a good rate, but it’s not likely to see a mad rush like last year. The lower rate is yet another indication inflation has come down.

Here’s what you need to know about buying an I bond.

