Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s almost 70 years since the last coronation of a British monarch. So for most people, King Charles III’s crowning and enthronement on Saturday is the first opportunity to witness one of the most potently symbolic events in UK national life. While the monarch’s role today is largely ceremonial, the event — with its sense of intricate, unchanging ritual — is a reminder that a nation’s success resides partly in the continuity of its institutions. Here’s what to expect, and what all the curious formalities of the occasion actually mean.

1. What is the coronation?

The crowning of Charles and his wife Queen Camilla is both a religious ceremony and a national celebration. More than 2,000 guests, including about 100 heads of state, will be present for the event at Westminster Abbey in London’s Parliament Square. The spectacle will include military parades, flypasts and a golden state coach that’s been used at every coronation since 1831. The King will be “invested” with elaborate dress and jewelry including a solid gold crown decorated with rubies. The ceremony will also feature the ancient Stone of Scone, used at Scottish coronations until it was seized by England’s Edward I in 1296, to reflect the fact that kings of England are also crowned as kings of Scotland. Celebrations will take place over a weekend that’s been extended to include a Monday public holiday. The government has even passed a law to allow pubs and bars to stay open for longer.

Advertisement

2. What is the origin of the ceremony?

The idea of crowning a European monarch began with Charlemagne in the year 800 and was borrowed from the Bible’s second book of Samuel, in which David, ruler of ancient Israel, was given a crown and the bracelet of Saul. Many elements of the UK coronation are unchanged since Edgar, one of the first Kings of England, was crowned in 973 in Bath Abbey.

3. What does it mean?

In a reflection of the UK’s constitution that binds the church and state, the ceremony will be performed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the most senior figure in the Church of England. The event itself takes the form of a liturgy, in which the new sovereign receives holy communion. The central idea of the coronation is to set one human being apart from the rest as the embodiment of both crown and nation by anointing him with holy oil, according to Roy Strong, the author of the definitive history of British coronations. The religious link is explicit in the king’s title: “Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.” He is also “Supreme Governor of the Church of England,” a legacy of Henry VIII’s break with the Catholic Church in 1534. Charles is required to make three oaths of allegiance: one related to the Church of Scotland, which he has already done, a second oath to maintain the Protestant succession; and a third, the coronation oath, which includes a promise to protect the Church of England.

Advertisement

4. How will he be anointed?

This tradition goes back to the Old Testament which describes the anointing of Solomon by Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet. The oil, known as chrism, was harvested from groves on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives and consecrated at a ceremony in the city’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre. It will be held in an ampulla, a gold vessel in the shape of an eagle with outspread wings. The oil, which was blessed by a priest, will be poured into a coronation spoon (the oldest piece of coronation regalia, dating back to the 12th century). The same spoon was used during the coronation of James I in 1603 and at every subsequent coronation. The archbishop will anoint the King on his hands, breast, and head. Later, in front of the public, the King will receive his regalia, including a robe, a scepter, an orb and a ring. Golden spurs symbolizing knighthood and chivalry will be placed on the altar, a tradition that dates back to Richard I’s coronation in 1189. Charles will then be crowned by the archbishop with the solid gold St. Edward’s Crown, then will rise to sit on his throne. Queen Camilla will receive Queen Mary’s crown, composed of a silver frame and set with 2,200 diamonds.

5. Will there be music?

Advertisement

German-British composer George Handel’s anthem “Zadok the Priest” will be sung at the coronation, another symbolic link to the Bible. Handel wrote the anthem for King George II’s coronation in 1727 and it’s been played at the crowning of every British monarch since. The song is a translation of a traditional Greek chant, Unxerunt Salomonem, itself derived from the account of the anointing of Solomon by Zadok in the Bible’s Book of Kings.

6. Are there any changes to the last ceremony?

One significant element that has changed since Queen Elizabeth’s crowning in 1953 is the homage. Traditionally, this is when the UK’s 800 aristocrats — dukes, earls, marquesses, barons and viscounts — would pledge allegiance to the new monarch, touch the monarch’s knees and crown, and kiss their hand. Changes to the constitution in the House of Lords Act of 1999 meant aristocrats no longer have an automatic right to sit in parliament. That may be one reason why church leaders announced that this year the homage of peers will be replaced by a “homage of the people.” Members of the public will be invited to pledge their allegiance to the King “by sharing in the same words — a chorus of millions of voices.”

Advertisement

7. What is the significance of Westminster Abbey?

The site has been used for the coronations of 39 English and British monarchs since William I, otherwise known as William the Conqueror. He was crowned there on Christmas Day in 1066. As leader of the Norman invasion of England, William wanted to mark his victory over King Harold II at the battle of Hastings with a new kind of coronation at the church where Harold’s predecessor, Edward the Confessor, was buried. This way, William was “seen to be crowned in the burial church of the Confessor as his rightful heir,” wrote Roy Strong.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article