Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, rock-bottom interest rates gave depositors little incentive to switch banks. But in recent weeks and months, a growing number of banks have had to go the extra mile to retain depositors in an era of rising interest rates. Small banks in particular have had to keep pushing rates higher to hold on to deposits, which are the lifeblood of a bank’s loan portfolio.

Previous such bidding wars have sparked anxiety within the industry as well as among regulators. But before anyone comes up with the bright idea of limiting interest rates to protect bank profits, it’s worth recalling that earlier, misguided attempts to regulate rates did little to help — and in the long run, led to evasion on a grand scale.

The idea of paying interest to attract deposits dates all the way back to the late medieval era, if not earlier. Merchant bankers in Italian city-states like Genoa and Florence paid a premium to attract deposits from wealthy nobles, church officials and other merchants. In some cases, merchants initially paid as much as 20% interest, competing with each other to attract money to their coffers.

Advertisement

As the historians Sidney Homer and Richard Sylla have observed, this practice seemed to violate the letter, if not the spirit, of religious and legal prohibitions on usury. In response, authorities in Europe often capped the amount that a bank could pay on deposits at 4% or 5%. From the late medieval era onward, interest rates remained in this general range.

In the US, the desire to cap interest rates had less to do with usury laws than suspicion of a very particular kind of deposit: so-called “bankers’ balances,” which smaller, often rural banks deposited with bigger banks based in cities. By the 1850s, critics blamed the practice for allegedly fueling financial crises.

For example, a postmortem released in the wake of the Panic of 1857 argued that high rates of interest paid on deposits encouraged banks to chase risky investments to make a profit. As a committee appointed by the New York Clearing House concluded: “A bank having committed the first error of paying interest on its deposits is therefore compelled by the necessity of its position to take the second false step and expand its operation beyond all prudent bounds.”

Advertisement

Though state regulators and banking associations periodically sought to restrict the practice in the 19th century, nothing much changed. It became an article of faith that paying interest on bankers’ balances would foster speculative bubbles. Critics also argued that the practice would drain much-needed cash out of local communities, stunting economic growth.

In the 1920s, the newly created Federal Reserve echoed these concerns but did nothing. Even bankers fretted about the growing competition for deposits. In 1927, the president of Chase National Bank warned that if bankers paid excessive interest rates to attract deposits, they couldn’t invest the money in government bonds, commercial paper and other “highly liquid” but lower-yield investments. “If, on the other hand, they pay low interest on deposits, they fear they will lose business to competitors.”

After the stock market crashed in 1929, the practice of paying interest on bankers’ balancers came under scrutiny. In 1931, Senator Carter Glass held hearings where he argued that the practice had led to a stock market bubble.

Advertisement

Yet when the final text of what became known as the Glass-Steagall Act arrived on President Franklin Roosevelt’s desk in June of 1933, it prohibited banks from paying interest on any kind of pay-on-demand deposit — not just bankers’ balances. The legislation also gave the Federal Reserve unprecedented power to cap interest rates on savings and time deposits regardless of the source of funds.

These restrictions — known collectively as Regulation Q — may have been less a matter of intention than the product of rushed efforts to reconcile multiple bills. No matter: A new financial era had begun. Henceforth, demand deposits — checking accounts, for example — could no longer pay interest, while the Federal Reserve generally capped interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit at about 2.5%.

Significantly, the reforms did nothing to stop the movement of funds from smaller to larger banks. Nor have financial historians found much evidence that bankers’ balances — the type of deposit that spurred this legislation in the first place — ever played a substantive role in fueling speculation or depriving rural areas of loans.

Advertisement

At first, though, few complained about the interest restrictions because the new regulatory regime didn’t affect banks’ ability to attract deposits. The reason? Risk-free Treasury bills — the obvious investment alternative to interest-bearing deposits — yielded less than 2.5%. This gave banks an edge at attracting deposits, despite the rate caps.

The arrangement began to unravel in the mid-1960s when rising interest rates forced the government to pay more to finance its debt — more, significantly, than the ceilings imposed by Regulation Q. Investors looking for risk-free returns now moved money out of bank accounts and into the bond markets. If banks wanted to retain deposits, they would need to pay more for the privilege. But Regulation Q tied their hands.

Or did it? Bankers desperate for deposits now began offering non-cash gifts. It started with modest bribes — a toaster, for example, or an electric alarm clock — but quickly escalated as interest rates rose. Soon banks began offering free checking accounts, eating the cost of processing checks in exchange for deposits.

Advertisement

In the 1970s, as Daniel Dematos has chronicled, the gifts went well beyond toasters. The Republic National Bank of New York offered anyone who deposited $950 into a long-term certificate of deposit a stereo system that featured “multi-colored disco lights.” Other banks offered televisions, with ever-larger screens for bigger and longer deposits: if you deposited $2,750 for seven years, you received a Sony 26-inch television with remote control. Not so shabby.

As bankers chipped away at the restrictions imposed by Regulation Q, federal regulators bowed to reality and did the same. They began by permitting NOW (Negotiable Orders of Withdrawal) accounts, money-market certificates, small-saver certificates and other workarounds.

In 1980, Congress passed the Depository Institutions and Monetary Control Act of 1980, which launched a six-year path toward phasing out Regulation Q entirely. It was not until 2011, though, that the Federal Reserve formally repealed the ban on paying interest on demand deposits. Things had finally come full circle.

Advertisement

As banks once again struggle to attract cash to their coffers, it’s likely we’ll begin hearing various fixes to the problem. Fine. But this time around, a little awareness of the deeper history of the issue may go a long way toward preventing a repeat of past mistakes.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Dimon Is the Sun the Banking World Revolves Around: John Authers

• If the Bank Crisis Offers One Lesson, Let It Be This: Editorial

• The Way to Stop Bank Runs Is to Get Rid of Banks: Paul J. Davies

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen Mihm, a professor of history at the University of Georgia, is coauthor of “Crisis Economics: A Crash Course in the Future of Finance.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article