Acco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Acco expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 32 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.12 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.42. A year ago, they were trading at $7.30.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCO

GiftOutline Gift Article