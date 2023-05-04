ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $289.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

