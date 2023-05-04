Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $566.3 million in the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.39, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.