Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $27.8 million.
The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $566.3 million in the period.
Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.39, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJRD