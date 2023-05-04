AES: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $151 million.
The power company posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.
AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.
AES shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.48, a rise of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.
