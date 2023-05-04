Air Transport Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio — WILMINGTON, Ohio — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20.1 million.
The air cargo company posted revenue of $501.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.1 million.
Air Transport Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.70 per share.
Air Transport Services shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.86, a decrease of 38% in the last 12 months.
