Alector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.9 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.2 million.

Alector expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $25 million.

Alector shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.72, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

