Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.1 million.
The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.9 million.
Allegheny Technologies shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6.5%. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.
