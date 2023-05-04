Alnylam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $174.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.97 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $319.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.5 million.

Alnylam shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNY

GiftOutline Gift Article