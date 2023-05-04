Alnylam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $174.1 million in its first quarter.
The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $319.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.5 million.
Alnylam shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.
