Alphatec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.5 million in its first quarter.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period.

Alphatec shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.66, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.