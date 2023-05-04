Ameren: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Ameren shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $89.75, a fall of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.