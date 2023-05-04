AMN Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $84.1 million. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $1 billion.

AMN Healthcare shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.10, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

