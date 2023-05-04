Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium — LEUVEN, Belgium — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion.
The brewer posted revenue of $14.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.03 billion.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.
