Apartment Investment Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

DENVER — DENVER — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Apartment Investment Management shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.61, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.