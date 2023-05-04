Applied Optoelectronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SUGAR LAND, Texas — SUGAR LAND, Texas — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $53 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Applied Optoelectronics expects its results to range from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $40.5 million to $47.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $2.85.

