WARMINSTER, Pa. — WARMINSTER, Pa. — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.