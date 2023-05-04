Arrow Electronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $273.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $4.60. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.47 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $8.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.25 to $4.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.42 billion to $9.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

