Aurinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VICTORIA, British Columbia — VICTORIA, British Columbia — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter. The Victoria, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.7 million.

Aurinia shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH

