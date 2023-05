The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.

Avadel shares have increased 99% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.25, more than tripling in the last 12 months.