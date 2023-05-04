Ball: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $177 million. On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

Ball shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

