Ball: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $177 million.
The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.
Ball shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.
