Barings BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $39.7 million.
The business development company posted revenue of $67.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.6 million.
Barings BDC shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.30, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.
