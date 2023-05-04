Bausch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAVAL, Quebec — LAVAL, Quebec — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $201 million in its first quarter. The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.35 billion to $8.55 billion.

Bausch shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

