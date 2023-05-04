Bausch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec — LAVAL, Quebec — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $201 million in its first quarter.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.
Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.35 billion to $8.55 billion.
Bausch shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.
