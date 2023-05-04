Berry Global: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $174 million. On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.96 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.80 per share.

Berry Global shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

