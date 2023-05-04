BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fiscal third quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $277 million to $280 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.48 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $79.91, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.

