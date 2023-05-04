Black Knight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $141.8 million.
The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $382.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.1 million.
Black Knight shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKI