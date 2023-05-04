BridgeBio Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.2 million in its first quarter.
The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.2 million.
BridgeBio Pharma shares have increased 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBIO