BridgeBio Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.2 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have increased 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

