BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. — BLUE BELL, Pa. — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $22 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.
The investment company posted revenue of $650.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion.
BrightView shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 56% in the last 12 months.
