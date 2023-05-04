BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLUE BELL, Pa. — BLUE BELL, Pa. — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $22 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $650.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion.

BrightView shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

GiftOutline Gift Article