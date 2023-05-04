Carlyle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $100.7 million.
The asset management firm posted revenue of $859 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $754.2 million, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.5 million.
Carlyle shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.
