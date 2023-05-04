Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $87.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $362 million to $364 million.
