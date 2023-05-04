Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $87.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $362 million to $364 million.

