CommScope: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HICKORY, N.C. — HICKORY, N.C. — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4 million.
The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.
