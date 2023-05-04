CRA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.
The consulting firm posted revenue of $152.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.
CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $615 million to $640 million.
