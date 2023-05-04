Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $95.7 million.
The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $375.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 62 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $315 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $367.4 million.
Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLB