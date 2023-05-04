Dropbox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $69 million.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.
The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $611.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBX