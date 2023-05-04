Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.2 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $71.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.1 million.
