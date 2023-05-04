Ecovyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.
The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.5 million.
Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $760 million.
