El Pollo Loco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. — COSTA MESA, Calif. — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.
The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.2 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOCO